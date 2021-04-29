The Ravens want a Lamar Jackson ‘problem.’ The NFL draft is their best solution.

In the NFL, there is nothing more valuable than a good quarterback on a rookie contract. It is the market inefficiency that helps the Ravens win despite paying Earl Thomas III to go away. But as their front office prepares to pay Jackson less like Patrick Ricard and more like Patrick Mahomes, the burden of building a Super Bowl-level roster will fall to DeCosta on nights like Thursday, when the Ravens have two first-round picks, twice as many pressing needs and just one more year to capitalize on maybe the franchise’s best-ever bargain.