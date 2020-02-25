Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta’s news conference will highlight busy day at scouting combine

1. Will the Ravens designate Matthew Judon with the franchise tag? The first day for teams to tag pending free agents was postponed to Thursday, and the Ravens will have 15 days in all to decide. But they’ve probably already figured out how they want to proceed with their Pro Bowl pass rusher. While keeping Judon won’t be cheap, the Ravens don’t have the salary cap space to win a bidding war if he hits the open market. By using the franchise tag, the Ravens can also explore trade possibilities.