Ravens take Georgia guard Ben Cleveland with third-round pick, No. 94 overall

The Ravens selected Georgia guard Ben Cleveland with the No. 94 overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night, adding another competitor to an unsettled interior offensive line.
The 6-foot-6, 343-pound Cleveland, nicknamed “Big Country,” started seven games at right guard for the Bulldogs in 2019 and all nine in 2020. He’s big and powerful and impactful in the running game, but can struggle in space in pass protection.
Unless the Ravens add a center before training camp, incumbent left guard Bradley Bozeman will likely move over to the position he played at Alabama. The Ravens also have a hole at right tackle after trading away two-time All-Pro selection Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In Baltimore, Cleveland will join Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Penn State edge rusher Odafe Oweh, whom the Ravens took with the Nos. 27 and 31 overall picks in Thursday’s first round.
The Ravens will wrap up their second night of the draft with the No. 104 pick, the second-to-last selection of the third round overall.