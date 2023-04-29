NFL draft tracker: Ravens select Ole Miss edge rusher Tavius Robinson to begin Day 3

The Ravens entered the final day of the NFL draft on Saturday with three picks — Nos. 124 (fourth round), 157 (fifth round) and 199 (sixth round).

They used the first of those selections on Ole Miss edge rusher Tavius Robinson.

The Ravens love their edge rushers, and in Robinson they got a 6-foot-6, 257-pound defender who had 44 total tackles last season, including eight for loss. He also had seven sacks and five forced fumbles, both of which led the team.

Robinson’s seven sacks ranked sixth in the Southeastern Conference, while his five forced fumbles put him in a tie with one other player to lead the nation. Robinson, who was born and raised in Guelph, Ontario, which is about an hour west of Toronto, had 28 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks coming off the bench in 2021.

The Robinson selection comes after the Ravens spent their first two picks on wide receiver and linebacker. Boston College wideout Zay Flowers was taken with the 22nd overall pick on Thursday night. A day later, when it appeared the Ravens might draft a cornerback, they instead took Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson at No. 86 overall.

