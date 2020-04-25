Ravens take Michigan guard Ben Bredeson with first draft pick of Day 3

DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine in February that the Ravens’ offensive line is “always going to be something that we’re known for, and we’re going to draft offensive linemen every single year. We’re going to continue to have guys in the pipeline, because, No. 1, they get hurt, and No. 2, you need a bunch of them, and No. 3, you can’t keep everybody. So that’s always going to be a position that John and I really prioritize.”