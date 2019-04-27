Ravens draft tracker: Shifty Oklahoma State RB Justice Hill is first of three fourth-round picks

The Ravens didn’t need long Saturday to keep up the pace in the NFL draft.

After spending two of their first three selections on road-runner wide receivers, the Ravens took Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill with the No. 113 overall selection — yet another prospect with a 40-yard-dash time around 4.4 seconds.

Hill was an instant success for the Cowboys, leading all freshmen in rushing (1,142 yards) in 2016, before following with 1,467 yards as a sophomore and 930 last season while dealing with a rib injury.

Scouts say Hill is a potential home run-hitter with excellent change-of-direction ability who does not shy away from contact. He's somewhat limited by his hands as a receiver and can be vulnerable in pass protection.

Hill’s experience at Oklahoma State, which runs its offense almost exclusively out of the shotgun, could give him a chance to contribute immediately. The Ravens signed Mark Ingram and bring back Gus Edwards, but Hill could find a role next to Lamar Jackson.

