Tyler Huntley, Ty’Son Williams and the other Ravens who could make their NFL debut vs. Steelers

With a coronavirus outbreak depleting their roster, the Ravens activated 10 practice squad players as COVID-19 replacements for Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here’s a look at the eight players among that group who could make their NFL debut:
Quarterback Tyler Huntley
The undrafted rookie was a three-year starter at Utah, throwing for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 37 career games. He also rushed for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns, making him a natural fit to lead the Ravens’ run-heavy offense. After leading the Utes to the Pac-12 title game and an 11-3 record last season, throwing for 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 290 yards and five touchdowns, he signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent and has remained on the practice squad. If he gets into the game, know this: Huntley and Ravens star Lamar Jackson are from Broward County in South Florida, and Huntley’s Hallendale High once beat Jackson’s Boynton Beach, 38-36, in October 2014 for a district title.
Running back Ty’Son Williams
Another undrafted rookie, Williams signed with the Ravens in the offseason and has been stashed on the practice squad. A former four-star recruit, Williams played his freshman season at North Carolina before transferring to South Carolina, where he averaged 4.8 yards per carry with five touchdowns in 20 games. He played his senior season at BYU, rushing for 264 yards and three touchdowns and catching seven passes for 47 yards in four games. According to BYU, his time of 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash would have tied for sixth place among running backs at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, and his 24 bench-press reps of 225 pounds would have tied for third.
Center Trystan Colon-Castillo
An undrafted free agent out of Missouri, Colon-Castillo is set to make his first NFL start with Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound lineman was heralded for his leadership, strength and durability with the Tigers, starting the final 38 games of his career before declaring early for the NFL draft.
Offensive lineman R.J. Prince
Prince’s NFL debut could come against a fitting opponent. The former North Carolina standout was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before ending up with the Ravens, where he’s mostly been kept on the practice squad. A former three-star recruit, Prince appeared in all 12 games and started 11 at guard as a senior for North Carolina in 2017. Nicknamed “D.D. Blaze,” he said in college that his dream job is to play in the NFL or become a professional wrestler.
Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford
The North Carolina ties continue with Crawford, a former Tar Heels star who signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound tackle from Ashburn, Virginia, was a three-year starter at North Carolina and recorded 50 tackles, three sacks, and nine tackles for loss a senior in 2019. His 91.2 run defense grade was the best among Power Five interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Nicknamed “AC” or “Bam Bam,” he earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and management and society at UNC.
Outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers
A former four-star recruit in the Class of 2015, Rivers was dismissed from the Georgia football team as a freshman and transferred to East Mississippi Community College, where he was featured on the second season of Netflix’s popular show “Last Chance U”. While at EMCC, he was a teammate of Tyre Phillips, who was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of April’s draft and started six of the first seven games at right guard. He ended up at Mississippi State alongside Phillips, where he earned All-SEC second team honors in 2019. In 26 games with the Bulldogs, he recorded 67 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7½ sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. He signed with the Ravens this offseason as an undrafted free agent.
Outside linebacker Aaron Adeoye
A former basketball star at Marion High School in Illinois, Adeoye spent a year at Ball State, transferred to John A. Logan College for a season, transferred again to Western Kentucky and then to Southeast Missouri State in 2014. He walked on with the Redhawks football team in 2015 after completing his senior season on the basketball team, and earned all-conference honors as a defensive end. He later played in the Champions Indoor Football league with the Salina Liberty in Salina, Kansas, before getting an opportunity in the new Alliance of American Football, where he joined the Birmingham Iron. Once the league went out of business, he tried out for the Ravens, and signed a free-agent deal this offseason.
Long snapper Nick Moore
Moore became the first XFL player to sign with the Ravens this offseason. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Moore last played for the Tampa Bay Vipers under head coach and general manager Marc Trestman, the former Ravens offensive coordinator. The XFL suspended operations in early March because of growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Under the NFL’s new rules Moore was frequently protected on the practice squad from being signed by other teams as insurance for the very reason he is active Wednesday: long snapper Morgan Cox, a 2019 Pro Bowl selection, is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.