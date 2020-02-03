Way-too-early NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Ravens will battle for AFC dominance in 2020

The Ravens ended 2019 with a stranglehold on the top spot of NFL power rankings stretching from Baltimore to Burbank. Then the calendar turned, the playoffs started, and a historic season died a grim death.
Seven months separate the Ravens from their next meaningful game. The 14-2 team that lost to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round is due to change, for better or for worse. Free agency, the draft and other offseason forces will shape its 2020 roster.
But the Ravens are well positioned to build on last season’s success. With reigning league Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson and a talented secondary returning, coach John Harbaugh could have the firepower to dethrone the newly crowned Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
There will be no shortage of challengers, though. Here’s a way-too-early look at how the NFL’s 32 teams stack up next season. For teams in the top 10 and the AFC North, regular-season unit rankings (as rated by Football Outsiders) and five notable pending unrestricted free agents are included.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
How 2019 ended: 12-4, Super Bowl champions
Unit rankings: No. 3 offense, No. 14 defense
Pending free agents: DT Chris Jones, CB Bashaud Breeland, EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah, ILB Reggie Ragland, DB Kendall Fuller
Preview: Sunday’s triumph could mark the start of a dynasty in Kansas City. For as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid are together, the Chiefs will be tough to stop. With wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and a talented offensive line returning, the offense should be the NFL’s most explosive. Jones has said he wants to re-sign, but keeping the Pro Bowl defensive tackle won’t be easy.
2. Ravens
How 2019 ended: 14-2, AFC divisional-round loss
Unit rankings: No. 1 offense, No. 4 defense
Pending free agents: EDGE Matthew Judon, DT Michael Pierce, CB Jimmy Smith, ILB Josh Bynes, ILB Patrick Onwuasor
Preview: The Ravens won’t lose much from the NFL’s most balanced and efficient offense. Jackson’s 0-2 playoff record will hang over his offseason, but he should only improve as a passer in his second year as a full-time starter. Jackson also powers their record-breaking rushing attack, which will remain dangerous with or without standout guard Marshal Yanda, who could retire. The Ravens need more playmakers in their front seven, however, especially if outside linebacker Matthew Judon isn’t retained.
3. San Francisco 49ers
How 2019 ended: 13-3, Super Bowl runners-up
Unit rankings: No. 7 offense, No. 2 defense
Pending free agents: DE Arik Armstead, WR Emmanuel Sanders, S Jimmie Ward, DT Sheldon Day, DE Ronald Blair
Preview: San Francisco didn’t have a lot of weak spots in 2019, and it isn’t losing a lot this offseason, either. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is no star but is more than capable of leading coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, and tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are only getting better. Defensively, the 49ers will have All-Pro talents at all three levels, and their pass rush remains terrifying.
4. New Orleans Saints
How 2019 ended: 13-3, NFC wild-card-round loss
Unit rankings: No. 4 offense, No. 11 defense
Pending free agents: QB Drew Brees, QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Vonn Bell, CB Eli Apple, DT David Onyemata
Preview: Brees made the Pro Bowl for the 13th time last season, but he turned 41 last month, and his future in New Orleans is uncertain. If he returns, the Saints would again have the pieces to be a Super Bowl contender. If not, Bridgewater proved in 2019 that he can step in just fine. Elsewhere, Michael Thomas could use a running mate at wide receiver, and the defense will probably need an infusion of cornerback talent.
5. New England Patriots
How 2019 ended: 12-4, AFC wild-card-round loss
Unit rankings: No. 11 offense, No. 1 defense
Pending free agents: QB Tom Brady, G Joe Thuney, DE Kyle Van Noy, S Devin McCourty, OLB Jamie Collins Sr.
Preview: Brady will be this offseason’s most interesting free agent, but he’s not the most talented. New England’s offense needs a lot more than its 42-year-old quarterback back to worry opponents. On defense, the Patriots could lose several important pieces in free agency, but with coach Bill Belichick’s genius and cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s lockdown ability, it’s hard to imagine a steep drop-off.
6. Green Bay Packers
How 2019 ended: 13-3, NFC championship game loss
Unit rankings: No. 8 offense, No. 15 defense
Pending free agents: OT Bryan Bulaga, ILB Blake Martinez, EDGE Kyler Fackrell, CB Tramon Williams, K Mason Crosby
Preview: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers raised his game in the playoffs after a surprisingly average regular season, but Green Bay needs more from its talisman. He needs help, too, especially at wide receiver. The Packers’ poor run defense was exposed in the NFC championship game, and the team needs an upgrade at linebacker, regardless of whether Martinez leaves in free agency.
7. Philadelphia Eagles
How 2019 ended: 9-7, NFC wild-card-round loss
Unit rankings: No. 14 offense, No. 12 defense
Pending free agents: OT Jason Peters, RB Jordan Howard, CB Ronald Darby, WR Nelson Agholor, S Rodney McLeod
Preview: Philadelphia had one of the NFL’s oldest and most banged-up rosters in 2020 and still won the NFC East. Quarterback Carson Wentz’s injury history is a concern, but a sturdy offensive line should have him well protected. On both sides of the ball, the Eagles desperately need help out wide. Their receivers struggled to stay healthy, and their cornerbacks just struggled.
8. Dallas Cowboys
How 2019 ended: 8-8
Unit rankings: No. 2 offense, No. 19 defense
Pending free agents: QB Dak Prescott, WR Amari Cooper, CB Byron Jones, EDGE Robert Quinn, WR Randall Cobb
Preview: Dallas was more than good enough to make the playoffs last season, which explains why Jason Garrett is no longer in charge. The Cowboys and new coach Mike McCarthy are committed to keeping Prescott for at least another season, meaning they’ll likely have to decide between Cooper and Jones for their other big-money investment. There are other holes at safety, defensive tackle and tight end, and a woeful special teams unit needs fixing, too.
9. Buffalo Bills
How 2019 ended: 10-6, AFC wild-card-round loss
Unit rankings: No. 22 offense, No. 6 defense
Pending free agents: EDGE Shaq Lawson, DT Jordan Phillips, G Quinton Spain, CB Kevin Johnson, RB Frank Gore
Preview: It’s hard to consider any team with Josh Allen at quarterback a serious Super Bowl contender, but the former No. 7 overall pick did make strides in his second year. Buffalo has a young, talented and, maybe most importantly, cheap core, and the Bills have the cash to add offensive weapons this offseason. But their calling card will be their defense, where cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds lead the way.
10. Minnesota Vikings
How 2019 ended: 10-6, NFC divisional-round loss
Unit rankings: No. 10 offense, No. 7 defense
Pending free agents: S Anthony Harris, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackensie Alexander, G Rashod Hill, K Dan Bailey
Preview: Three starters in Minnesota’s secondary are set to hit free agency this offseason, and the Vikings’ unenviable salary cap situation leaves them with little flexibility. Injuries slowed the offense at times, but running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are big-time weapons for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Minnesota’s offensive line play in 2019 was improved, but a playoff no-show exposed serious holes.
11. Pittsburgh Steelers
How 2019 ended: 8-8
Unit rankings: No. 32 offense, No. 3 defense
Pending free agents: EDGE Bud Dupree, DT Javon Hargrave, C B.J. Finney, S Sean Davis, TE Nick Vannett
Preview: Pittsburgh was a capable offense away from being one of the NFL’s better teams last season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s recovery from serious elbow surgery will be critical, but the Steelers’ typically dominant offensive line took a step back last season, and their running backs and tight ends are unimpressive. Defensively, Dupree is likely to re-sign, and the secondary should be stout once again in 2020.
12. Houston Texans (10-6)
13. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
14. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
15. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
16. Cleveland Browns
How 2019 ended: 6-10
Unit rankings: No. 20 offense, No. 22 defense
Pending free agents: ILB Joe Schobert, S Damarious Randall, OT Greg Robinson, S Juston Burris, WR Rashard Higgins
Preview: New coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have inherited one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams, but also one of its more intriguing rosters. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, defensive end Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb are already among the top players at their respective positions. No one should write off quarterback Baker Mayfield, either. But unless Cleveland’s poor offensive line is addressed, his struggles will continue.
17. Chicago Bears (8-8)
18. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
19. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)
20. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
22. Denver Broncos (7-9)
23. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
24. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
25. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)
26. New York Jets (7-9)
27. New York Giants (4-12)
28. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)
29. Miami Dolphins (5-11)
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)
31. Washington Redskins (3-13)
32. Cincinnati Bengals
How 2019 ended: 2-14
Unit rankings: No. 29 offense, No. 30 defense
Pending free agents: WR A.J. Green, CB Darqueze Dennard, TE Tyler Eifert, DT Andrew Billings, OLB Nick Vigil
Preview: Joe Burrow is a near lock to be Cincinnati’s No. 1 overall draft pick, and the Heisman Trophy winner has all the makings of a cornerstone player. But rookie quarterbacks rarely thrive in the NFL, and the Bengals’ roster is littered with weaknesses. Coach Zac Taylor has his work cut out for him in his second year, especially if Green leaves.