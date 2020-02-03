Way-too-early NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Ravens will battle for AFC dominance in 2020

Preview: Brees made the Pro Bowl for the 13th time last season, but he turned 41 last month, and his future in New Orleans is uncertain. If he returns, the Saints would again have the pieces to be a Super Bowl contender. If not, Bridgewater proved in 2019 that he can step in just fine. Elsewhere, Michael Thomas could use a running mate at wide receiver, and the defense will probably need an infusion of cornerback talent.