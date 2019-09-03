Here are the new food and drink options at Ravens games this season -- including a self-serve beer market

The Ravens will offer several new food items for sale at M&T Bank Stadium this season as well as a self-serve beer market.
The additions include locally themed eats such as the Pratt Street Hoagie, featuring pit beef with crab dip, horseradish cheddar cheese and pickled red onion; the Eastern Shore Seafood Salad Sandwich, with shrimp, clams, crab meat, scallops and lobster; and the Chesapeake Hot Dog, with crab dip, green onions, corn, scallions and wontons.
Other new items include Frank’s Buffalo Chicken Burger and Frank’s Buffalo Chicken Hot Dog.
The stadium is also offering a self-serve beer market called Walk Thru Bru, which will feature premium beers, local craft beers and self-checkout.
The food additions follow the completion of a three-year, $120 million renovation of M&T Bank Stadium that is geared toward bringing more fans to the games, as opposed to watching them from the comfort of their homes.
The latest renovations include a state-of-the-art LED sports lighting system, as well as additional escalators and elevators.
The Ravens open the season against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday before playing their home opener at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.