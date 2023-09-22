Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor finds satisfaction after 8 years of NFL journeying

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor plays catch with a fan before a preseason game against the Buccaneers on Aug. 26 in Tampa, Florida. "My experience has allowed me to have understanding in some areas that others may not have," the eight-year veteran said. (Peter Joneleit/AP)

He has been a first-round draft pick and a disappointment, a Super Bowl champion and a journeyman.

Nelson Agholor crammed several careers worth of experience into his first eight NFL seasons. Could he find satisfaction in a ninth?

Jump to Cincinnati last Sunday afternoon, a divisional dogfight between the Ravens and the defending AFC North champion Bengals. With 66,015 fans raging above him and Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in hot pursuit, Agholor torqued to the right so Lamar Jackson’s impeccable spiral would drop neatly over his outside shoulder for a touchdown. Amid all that sound and fury, the veteran wide receiver had carved out not just a game-winning play but a glimpse of beauty.

“That was a well-choreographed thing,” Agholor said. “That’s the best part of what we do — the passion and the joy that comes with a game-changing play. There’s nothing like it.”

He improvised a “goofy” dance, arms swinging, to celebrate. His rookie compadre, Zay Flowers, stopped to appreciate his view of the lovely connection. As a Bengals defender attempted to interrupt with a bit of trash talk, Flowers cut him off. “Look, touchdown,” he said.

It was a snapshot to sum up how well Agholor has adapted to the Ravens. He’s a mentor to younger receivers. He’s a model practice player. And on any given Sunday, he might just lead the team in catches and receiving yards, as he did against the Bengals.

Amid the blur of offseason moves that turned the Ravens’ offensive world on its head — Todd Monken replacing Greg Roman as coordinator, Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrival, Jackson signing an extension, Flowers coming via the first round of the draft — the addition of Agholor felt like small potatoes. Given that the $3.25 million deal was announced in March, when Beckham was still a free agent and Jackson was about to go public with a trade demand, some fans saw it as a letdown.

But the Ravens liked the fact that the 30-year-old wide receiver came to Baltimore a little beaten up by NFL life. Here was an adult who would relate to everyone in the room and who would be overqualified as a No. 4 wide receiver.

“That’s kind of an underrated signing,” coach John Harbaugh said after the first night of the draft, when Jackson and Flowers were commanding all the headlines.

“There was a substance and maturity to him that I just felt we’ve been lacking at that position,” general manager Eric DeCosta told The Athletic months later.

“I mean, nine years, it hasn’t been perfect,” Agholor said. “But it’s been a great journey. My experience has allowed me to have understanding in some areas that others may not have.”

Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor celebrates a touchdown catch with quarterback Lamar Jackson during Sunday's win over the Bengals. “I’d like to keep him under the radar,” Jackson said of Agholor, who might be overlooked in a revamped offense. (Emilee Chinn/AP)

His talent was never in question. He lit up the scoreboard at Southern California, where he caught 104 passes for 1,313 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. NFL scouts praised his intelligence and “advanced feel for getting himself open,” and the Philadelphia Eagles used the No. 20 pick in the 2015 draft to add him to coach Chip Kelly’s stable of playmakers.

Agholor’s story took a downturn from there as he caught just 59 passes over his first two seasons and made unwanted headlines with drops. It was not uncommon in 2016 to see articles listing players the Eagles should have drafted over him.

He did not fold, however, catching eight touchdown passes in 2017 as one of quarterback Carson Wentz’s chief targets on a 13-3 team. He led the Eagles with nine catches for 84 yards in their Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. He convinced Philadelphia to pick up his fifth-year option and was productive again in 2018. He had his best statistical season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, then jumped to the Patriots as one of the top free agent wide receivers on the market in 2021.

It added up to a solid NFL career, but Agholor’s critics always found something to pick on — the drops, the unproductive stretches, the sense that he could be a secondary option but not a No. 1.

“I mean, listen, criticism isn’t unique to me,” he said. “I don’t take that to heart at the end of the day. The same way you get patted on the back today, somebody could call you out for your shortcomings tomorrow. Such is life.”

That’s a 30-year-old’s answer. What did a 23-year-old Agholor think? “I had to learn this at a young age,” he said. “My second year in the league, I was very vulnerable. I took wanting to be perfect so hard and when things weren’t ideal, it got to me. I had to realize the only things I could control was how hard I prepared.”

No one expects him to be a savior in Baltimore, not with Beckham, first-round picks Flowers and Rashod Bateman and Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews around. But Agholor said his confidence is less likely to be shaken, no matter what’s going on around him.

Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor catches a touchdown pass against Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win in Cincinnati. (Emilee Chinn/AP)

He wasted no time embedding himself in the culture of his new team. There he was beside Beckham and Flowers, catching passes from Jackson in the South Florida sun as they sought a symbiosis previous Ravens receiving corps had lacked. He was the most consistent receiver in minicamp and the early weeks of training camp, honing his timing with Jackson all the while. Coaches, teammates and fans seemed delighted.

“It felt right,” he said, explaining how he chose his new NFL home. “It just felt right.”

With the season here, that feeling persists. There’s no question Agholor is integral to the Ravens’ plans, whether that means teaching Flowers the intricacies of option and over routes or being the most productive pass catcher on the field, as he was in the rousing victory in Cincinnati. He has the wisdom to tell a Bateman or a Flowers that professionalism is not about being perfect; it’s about preparing the best you can to try.

He didn’t see the ball at all in the Ravens’ opening win over the Houston Texans. A week later, he was ready to catch the most important pass in the game.

“The ball finds whoever’s prepared and wide-open,” Agholor said, laughing as he explained why he won’t worry about how many targets are available week to week. “We’ve got a great quarterback back there.”

He feels appreciated, regardless of whether the outside world sees him as a headliner.

“I’d like to keep him under the radar,” Jackson said, grinning. “I don’t want any hype going his way. [Let’s] just keep it under that radar … and [he’ll] keep doing what he’s doing.”

