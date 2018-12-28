Marlon Humphrey named Ravens' MVP; Brandon Carr voted media 'Good Guy'

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Friday was named the Ravens’ Most Valuable Player and cornerback Brandon Carr was honored as the team’s “Good Guy” in voting by reporters who cover the team.

Humphrey, who has two interceptions, 14 passes defended and a forced fumble in 13 games played, is No. 5 in Pro Football Focus' rankings of the NFL's top cornerbacks. The second-year player declined to accept the award because, according to a team spokesman, “he does not want to separate himself from his teammates.”

Humphrey, who was not available for comment in the locker room afterward, has “done a good job growing,” coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

“He's a quick learner, you know,” he said. “He's a guy that wanted to be up from the beginning. It's not like he had to be convinced to learn how to be a pro. He wanted to do that. His dad played in the NFL. His mom is the best athlete in the family. That's what where he gets most of his talent from. ...

“But he's grown up in that kind of environment his whole life, and he was ready to get started on that, and he's done a very good job of that.”

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson was the runner-up in MVP voting, and Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda was third.

Carr, who with Humphrey and Jimmy Smith has anchored perhaps the NFL's top cornerback unit, was recognized for his cooperation with the media.

“Some things may be harder than others to publish, but you've got to do it,” he said. “But also, thank you for the voice you give the fans, to kind of get their feedback and just their gauge of the team and what's going on. We all have a job to do. I appreciate that you do yours as well.”

As he was headed for the locker room, he turned around and joked: “Let's talk some more — like, another month, all right?”

Note: With the return of outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who was sidelined Wednesday and Thursday by a hamstring injury, all 53 players on the Ravens’ active roster practiced Friday. “Off the top of my head, I can't think of anybody that would be out” for Sunday’s must-win game against the Cleveland Browns, Harbaugh said.

