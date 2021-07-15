The 10 most intriguing people in the Ravens organization for 2021 | PHOTOS

There are two lenses through which to view Queen’s rookie season. He started all 16 games as a 21-year-old middle linebacker who had never even started for a full season at LSU. He led the Ravens in tackles, tied for the team lead in tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and picked off a pass. He displayed a confident nature while taking responsibility for his mistakes. Sounds like an impeccable opening salvo for a first-round pick and successor to the legacies of Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley. No? Well, not if you put any stock in Pro Football Focus’ scouting grades, which had Queen ranked 82nd among 83 inside linebackers who played enough snaps to qualify. By PFF reckoning, Queen was lousy against the run and equally lousy in coverage. So which version of the story do we believe? As usual, the answer lies somewhere in the middle. We did see Queen struggle to hold his ground in run defense and fall prey to the manipulations of veteran quarterbacks. We also saw him improve late in the season and use his speed to excellent effect as a playmaker in space. Year 2 will be big for him as he tries to build on the good from his rookie season while leaving youthful miscues behind. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)