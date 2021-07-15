The 10 most intriguing people in the Ravens organization for 2021 | PHOTOS

The fourth-year offensive lineman from Alabama has built his career on not being intriguing. While everything went haywire around him in 2020, Bozeman cranked out dependable performances as a good-not-great left guard. He started all 16 games for a second straight year and was one of two linemen (the departed Orlando Brown Jr. being the other) who did not fall apart in the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bozeman’s days of anonymous competence are over, however, because the Ravens will ask him to provide an upgrade at center, where both Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari struggled with errant snaps last season. Bozeman played center for the Crimson Tide and seems eager to return to a position that takes on more importance all the time in the modern NFL. He’ll be scrutinized, but if he does the job, he could make himself one of the Ravens’ most important extension priorities, right behind Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews. (Terrance Williams/AP)