Former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly set to sign with Jets

Linebacker C.J. Mosley appears to be the latest key member of the Ravens’ No. 1 defense to depart Baltimore this offseason.

The four-time All-Pro agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets on Tuesday morning, according to multiple media reports.

While teams can negotiate contracts with free agents, no deals can become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Mosley, 26, has made the Pro Bowl and been named second-team All-Pro in four of his five seasons with the Ravens.

On Monday, the team also lost free-agent linebacker Terrell Suggs to the Arizona Cardinals. The Ravens had previously cut safety Eric Weddle and they went into the offseason expected to lose free-agent linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

All four played significant roles in helping the Ravens rank first in the NFL in total defense and second in scoring defense last season.

Mosley, a 2014 first-round draft pick, has missed just three games in his NFL career and finished with at least 107 tackles in all but one season. Despite concerns about his ability in pass coverage, he posted career bests last season in passing yards allowed (408) and yards per reception allowed (9.3), according to Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens and Mosley’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, had been engaged in contract negotiations since January 2018, but talks reached an impasse. The Ravens declined to place the franchise tag on Mosley this offseason, allowing him to hit the open market.

More to come.

CAPTION Sports columnist Mike Preston on Ravens veteran outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Sports columnist Mike Preston on Ravens veteran outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs is expected to sign a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to media reports. Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs is expected to sign a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to media reports.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer