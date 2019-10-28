The Ravens were in line to recoup a third-round compensatory draft pick for Mosley, who signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Jets in the offseason, which at the time was the richest for an inside linebacker in NFL history. Mosley’s playing time is factored into the projected pick, so if Mosley were to miss another extended period of time, the pick could be in jeopardy of being downgraded to a lower round.