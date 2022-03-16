Ravens, veteran OT Morgan Moses reportedly agree to 3-year, $15 million deal

The Ravens have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal with free-agent offensive tackle Morgan Moses, stabilizing a position of need along their offensive line.
Moses’ deal, first reported by The Athletic, comes just hours after the Ravens and free-agent safety Marcus Williams agreed on a five-year, $70 million contract. Deals cannot be finalized until Wednesday afternoon.
The Ravens entered the offseason needing to add at least one starting-level tackle. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is coming off his second straight season-ending ankle injury, right tackle Patrick Mekari’s versatility could lead him to other positions, and Ja’Wuan James is coming off a torn Achilles tendon.
In the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, the Ravens have landed an imposing veteran who almost landed on their free-agency radar last year. In late May, two weeks after the Ravens signed Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal that ended last week with Villanueva’s retirement, Moses was surprisingly released by the Washington Commanders.
He made the most of his one-year, $3.6 million deal with the New York Jets, appearing in all 17 games, including 16 starts at right tackle. Moses finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ No. 40 tackle and rated more favorably as a run blocker than pass blocker (four sacks allowed).
Moses has been one of the NFL’s most durable linemen since Washington drafted him out of Virginia in the third round in 2014, appearing in 113 consecutive games over the past seven seasons and starting all but one. He also has recent experience at left tackle, having played 147 snaps there for the Commanders in 2020.