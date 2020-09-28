Ravens WR Chris Moore inactive, DB Anthony Levine Sr. active vs. Chiefs; WR Sammy Watkins active for K.C.

Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) are inactive for Monday night’s prime-time showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium.
Both players missed the team’s first two games of the season but returned to practice last week in a limited capacity and were listed as questionable.
Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) is active, as is reserve offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (shoulder). Both were listed as questionable.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, running back Justice Hill, rookie offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, rookie defensive lineman Broderick Washington and rookie safety Geno Stone are also inactive. Washington, a fifth-round pick, is inactive for the first time this season after playing just three snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.
Cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Terrell Bonds, who were elevated from the practice squad for Monday night’s game, are active and poised to make their NFL debuts.
Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion/neck) and starting cornerback Chardavius Ward (hand) are active. Cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive ends Demone Harris and Alex Okafor (hamstring), guard Andrew Wylie and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are inactive.