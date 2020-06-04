xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ravens to hold moment of silence in memory of George Floyd

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 04, 2020 1:46 PM

The Ravens will hold a moment of silence for George Floyd during a team meeting Thursday afternoon.

According to an email from Ravens coach John Harbaugh and shared by fullback Patrick Ricard, the moment will last for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the amount of time that video footage showed former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck last week as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin now faces second-degree murder charges.

The NAACP on Wednesday called for people to honor Floyd’s memory at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. A private memorial service for Floyd, 46, will be held Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s May 25 death set off a wave of protests across the country, including in Baltimore. On Monday, the Ravens announced that their organization and owner Steve Bisciotti’s foundation were committed to donating $1 million to support local social justice reform in the wake of “acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society."

