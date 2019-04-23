Ravens mock draft: Eight projected picks include top WR, explosive LB and ... Michael Jordan

With the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft, the Ravens will probably have to wait a few hours Thursday night for the move that will shape the rest of their weekend.

A selection would theoretically sideline the Ravens until late in the third round. A trade down could cost them a chance at a higher-rated prospect. And the position they address first — wide receiver, edge rusher, interior line? — will ripple through the next few days of the draft.

The Ravens have only so many bites at the apple. Here’s whom they could pick with their eight total picks — assuming they keep them all, anyway.

First round

No. 22: Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf

Metcalf was one of the more popular players linked to the Ravens’ first-round pick before he set the NFL scouting combine ablaze with his eye-popping speed and strength. Now his stock might have come full circle. The polarizing prospect has fallen down draft boards in recent weeks, and he could be there for the taking at No. 22 — or maybe even near the start of the second round. The Ravens have targets for quarterback Lamar Jackson in their short- and intermediate-passing game. What they need is a game-breaking wide receiver, and the fully realized version of Metcalf is the closest thing to that in the draft. If team officials believe his two season-ending injuries in college are not predictive of any future troubles, it will be hard to pass on the 6-foot-3, 228-pound speedster.

Third round

No. 85: Georgia edge rusher D’Andre Walker

With the departures of Za’Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs this offseason, and with Matthew Judon likely to earn a big-dollar contract after next season, the Ravens need to embrace a new generation of pass rushers. Offseason surgery for a sports hernia has kept Walker’s stock from jumping, but he has a track record of success, if not starting, in the Southeastern Conference. As a reserve in 2017, he had 13½ tackles for loss and 5½ sacks in 15 games. Last season, he started and had 11 tackles for loss and 7½ sacks in 13 games, including a dominant performance against Alabama. At 6-2, 251 pounds, he has burst off the edge and a relentless motor, but scouts say his technique needs work, and he could struggle against more powerful tackles.

No. 102: Florida inside linebacker Vosean Joseph

Joseph is, in many ways, a photonegative of C.J. Mosley, the All-Pro inside linebacker the Ravens must replace. Mosley handled many of the defense’s presnap responsibilities and rarely found himself out of position; Joseph has below-average instincts and awareness. Mosley was a lead-by-example role model in the Ravens’ locker room, even as a rookie; Joseph sat out part of the Gators’ season opener last fall for failing to meet team standards. But where Mosley often fell short is where the explosive, rangy Joseph stands out. In 11 starts last season, the 6-1, 230-pound Joseph had 93 tackles, including nine for loss and four sacks. With proper coaching and a role in the right system, Joseph could develop into a versatile defender capable of covering running backs and dipping past tackles.

Fourth round

No. 113: Ohio State guard-center Michael Jordan

There are certainly more refined interior offensive line prospects in the draft, but Jordan would be a nice backup plan if North Carolina State’s Garrett Bradbury or Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy doesn’t land in Baltimore. The 6-6, 312-pound Jordan was the first Buckeyes true freshman to start on the offensive line since Orlando Pace, and as a left guard in 2017 was named first-team All-Big Ten. Last season, Jordan moved to center and garnered second-team all-conference honors. Scouts say he can be sluggish and imprecise with his movements, but he’s still growing into his body, having turned 21 in January. Whichever team drafts him will have to figure out whether his impressive flexibility and wide frame make him better suited for center or guard.

No. 123: Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson

If the Ravens indeed have no interest in re-signing free agent Brent Urban, here’s a potential replacement for their starting five-technique defensive end. The physical similarities are uncanny. Urban measured in before the 2014 draft at 6-7 and 295 pounds, with 34¼-inch arms and 9¾-inch hands. Nelson’s combine measurements: 6-7, 271 pounds (with what he says is room for another 10 pounds), 34 7/8-inch arms and 9 7/8-inch hands. Nelson is not yet as adept at setting the edge, a job Urban did admirably, but he projects as a more disruptive pass rusher. He had 17 sacks over his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes, most often beating linemen with his bull rush.

Fifth round