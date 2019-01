The Ravens won’t know their exact 2019 draft position until their season is over, but by virtue of their AFC North title and first playoff berth since 2014, they’ll be picking outside the top 20.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Ravens are projected to pick 25th when the first round begins in Nashville, Tenn., on April 25.

For a look at various options predicted for the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft, which will be Eric DeCosta’s first as GM, click through the photos above.