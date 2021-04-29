Ravens mock draft roundup: In final projections, it’s still a mystery in the first round

The first round of the NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday in Cleveland, which means mock draft season is officially over. But don’t worry, because 2022 mocks should be all over the internet by Monday morning.
Here’s a look at what final 2021 mock drafts have the Ravens doing with their two first-round picks. For a bigger-picture look at how the Ravens might use their nine total picks in this week’s draft, check out these projections from The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer and C.J. Doon.
Note: All picks are Nos. 27 and 31 overall, respectively, unless noted otherwise.
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins: “Collins is a do-it-all linebacker with coverage skills and upside as a pass-rusher. Baltimore also has a need at wide receiver, and I considered raw pass-rusher Jayson Oweh as well.”
No. 31 pick traded for Los Angeles Chargers’ No. 47 overall pick and third-round selection.
Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg: “The trade of Orlando Brown Jr. opened up a hole at tackle opposite Ronnie Stanley, and Eichenberg can help keep star QB Lamar Jackson upright. He’s a terrific pass protector who has versatility.”
Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman: “The Ravens had by far the fewest receiving yards from the wide receiver position last season, and signing Sammy Watkins won’t fix it. Bateman is a great route runner with versatility and excellent hands. I see a little JuJu Smith-Schuster in his game.”
Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh: “Oweh wasn’t highly productive last season (zero sacks), but he was highly disruptive. He’s a freakish athlete, and Ravens defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale is an expert at finding favorable matchups for his players.”
Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg: “The Ravens need a right tackle to replace Orlando Brown. Eichenberg pairs with Ronnie Stanley to give Baltimore a pair of Notre Dame bookends.”
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman: “A fast, sturdy target who won’t mind working the inside portion of the field in tandem with TE Mark Andrews, thereby increasing QB Lamar Jackson’s efficiency.”
Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh: “His lack of sacks in 2020 (zero) will be heavily debated, but the Ravens’ terrific defensive staff, led by defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, will be happy to work with his 4.37 speed in order to pressure QBs.”
Texas Christian safety Trevon Moehrig: “Moehrig does it all. The Thorpe Award winner (given to college football’s top DB) would be a great fit in the Ravens’ defensive backfield. Baltimore might think this is a luxury, but the TCU product could play all over the field. If Moehrig’s on the board, don’t be shocked if he’s the pick at 27.”
Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau: “If the Ravens could get a pass rusher like Rousseau this late in the first round, defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale would be doing backflips. They lost two fine ones in free agency. Rousseau would fit a long tradition of great former Miami Hurricanes becoming Ravens.”
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman: “Route technician with decent size who will need to work on playing more physically against NFL press coverage. Holding two picks in the first round, the Ravens really need to add a WR with one of them.”
Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari: “Ojulari plays bigger than his listed weight when engaged in hand-to-hand combat at the point of attack. His rush plan needs development, but he just feels like a Baltimore Ravens type of defender.”
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney: “Toney’s one of those it-depends-on-who-you-talk-to players — but the Ravens do need some receiver help. And Toney’s ability to play all over the formation, and make plays with the ball in his hands, makes him a good fit for a team with so much creativity baked into its scheme. (Toney’s medicals aren’t perfect — there’s a bit of a knee issue there — so I think Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman could be in play here too.)”
Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore: “There are a lot of off-field questions with Barmore. And it’s not like [Penei] Sewell or [Micah] Parsons, where it’s a young guy who needs to mature a little; or like [Jaelan] Phillips, where you’ve got a really good-hearted kid with some demons. There’s been more digging for teams to do here. If the Ravens pass on him twice, given the franchise’s connections in Tuscaloosa, the league will pay attention. If they take him? There’s a good shot, in that environment, he could wind up being a very real steal.”
No. 27 pick traded to Chicago Bears for undisclosed return.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman: “I was tempted to steal the idea of Terrance Marshall Jr. here from editor Gary Gramling, who much prefers that scheme fit to Bateman in Baltimore. However, I like the idea of Baltimore doubling up on lottery tickets in the second round to fix its offensive line and get a player who can command the ‘X’ spot and add a different dimension to Baltimore’s offense.”
Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari: “Talented players tend to find the Ravens in the draft, so Ojulari falling to No. 27 makes all the sense in the world. There are a few questions medically, but several teams believe he still goes in the first round.”
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman: “Could Baltimore be in on the Julio Jones trade sweepstakes? That would obviously change this pick, but as it stands right now Bateman would give Lamar Jackson a dependable target from Day 1.”
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig: “The Ravens’ most underrated need is a ball-hawking safety the team has lacked since Ed Reed left after the 2012 Super Bowl season. Moehrig is the consensus best safety in the draft who has traits Baltimore covets: a vocal leader and a knack for being around the ball.”
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.: “After adding a playmaker on defense earlier in the draft, the Ravens use their second first-round selection on a sizable weapon for Lamar Jackson. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Marshall perfectly pairs with the speedy Marquise Brown.”
Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips: “Phillips could drop into the second round because of his injury history, but in terms of talent he is one of the best edge rushers in the draft. Baltimore needs replacements for starters Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.”
Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood: “After trading Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in a deal that netted this pick, the Ravens need a new starting right tackle. Leatherwood, at 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, is a good option.”
Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham Jr.: “The Ravens have to add an edge-rushing piece early, and Basham fits the Baltimore mold in that he’s big and versatile.”
North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown: “The Ravens need more downfield potential in their receiver group, and Brown absolutely brings that to the field every game.”
Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye: “Why do people think Eric DeCosta is drafting a wideout? They have wideouts in Baltimore. He’s got to reload this defense. The front four are old. Paye drops, but that’s fine. Snag him here.”
North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill: “I don’t think the Ravens will take ‘Steam Alim’ at 31 but I also don’t think they’ll be able to get him in the next round. This dude is great against the run and can get after the quarterback, but wasn’t really asked to pressure last year. Barmore is more explosive but I’d bet a finger McNeil has a better pro career. Go watch his pick six. Athletic as hell.”
Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye: “Paye’s get-off is unimpressive for his athleticism. He currently takes a lot of short, choppy steps that put little pressure on the tackle. Despite his flaws, he still carries a very impressive 26% pass-rush win rate. He also wants to jam with two arms instead of using his length with a one-armed jam. As of now, his inside move is his best. He has much to learn, but sometimes, that’s what teams are looking for: guys who can improve.”
North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown: “Dyami Brown blew past Virginia Tech’s corners in 2020. Teams played way off him after that, creating some easy throws underneath for his quarterback. Most speed receivers don’t block or take hits on slants or balls thrown over the middle, but Brown does both. He is much more physical after the catch than his size would indicate and would be a legitimate tough guy blocking for a run-dominant Ravens offense.”
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman: “One of the most complete receivers in the draft, Bateman led the country in yards per route run on the outside in 2019. He has the big catch radius necessary to pair with Lamar Jackson.”
Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh: “No one has a better track record of developing edge talent than the Ravens, and no one at the position in this class has better physical tools than Oweh. You might not even have to say ‘in this class’ after Oweh put up an all-time pro day, with a sub-4.4 40, a sub-7.0 three-cone and an 11-foot-2 broad jump.”
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins: “Tough spot here, but I could see the Ravens valuing Collins highly enough. They’ve not shied away from bigger, athletic linebackers with pass-rush value.”
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman: “Trading back is a possibility, and TCU S Trevon Moehrig also makes sense. But Bateman could give Lamar Jackson a real outside threat.”
Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins: “Jenkins has experience at both left (483 snaps) and right tackle (1,844) with Oklahoma State, permitting two sacks across 1,207 pass-blocking snaps the past three years (and none in the last two).”
Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh: “An edge rusher remains high among Baltimore’s priorities after losing 12 combined sacks between Yannick Ngakoue, Matt Judon and Jihad Ward. This selection is interchangeable with Alabama DT Christian Barmore.”
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (trade up to No. 15 overall): “Last season, per Pro Football Focus, Baltimore’s safeties combined and conspired to allow 60 receptions on 89 targets for 588 yards, 264 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, and just one interception. Not great, Bob. And while the Ravens had decent slot coverage with safety Chuck Clark and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, things could be better — and they would be were Ravens GM Eric DeCosta to call up his old buddy Bill Belichick and barter for the 15th overall pick with Moehrig in mind.”
Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye: “After losing Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency, there’s a clear need for edge pressure for the NFL’s blitzingest team over the last two seasons. Paye fits the bill from a tools perspective — you don’t see too many 6-foot-2, 261-pound humans with his combination of strength and athleticism. Paye can win on the edge and when he’s kicked inside — he had just two sacks in four games last season (both in his first game against Minnesota), but that doesn’t account for the four quarterback hits, 16 quarterback hurries, and 13 stops in just 258 total snaps.”
Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari: “They need to restore edge rush after saying goodbye to Matt Judon and Ngakoue in free agency. Ojulari, who averaged nearly a sack per game in 2020, looks like the best 3-4 linebacker this year. A locker room leader and relentless worker, he should also dovetail with the culture.”
Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins: “Baltimore moved back into Round 1 last week, trading Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr. to K.C. Though ex-Steeler [Alejandro] Villanueva, 32, is expected to join the archrival Ravens, he’s a short-term solution. Jenkins is a mauling, play-to-the-echo-of-the-whistle type who perfectly suits this franchise ... and can handle guard or right tackle duties depending on the need.”
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney: “The Ravens added former Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins and will be in the market for an offensive tackle after trading Orlando Brown Jr. to the same team. But after not keeping Willie Snead, they could use a big slot with some key field-stretching ability for Lamar Jackson.”
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig: “The Ravens should think about edge rusher again here, like at No. 27, but it’s also hard to pass on a impact player at a different defensive need. Moehrig is the most complete playmaker in a deep class for the position.”
Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari: “With Matt Judon signing a lucrative deal with the Patriots, the team needs youth to satisfy that role and depth off of the edge. Ojulari is a quality-caliber option that projects to be selected in the mid-to-late first round. Landing in that spot with a team known to develop talent, he could continue to unlock the next levels of his development.”
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman: “Acquiring this pick as a result of the trade of Orlando Brown Jr., the Ravens now have flexibility in multiple areas. Likely to select a receiver here or with their earlier pick at No. 27 overall, Bateman provides Lamar Jackson with a potential No. 1 receiver. Bateman provides the team with a dependable perimeter and slot option to pair with Hollywood Brown.”
Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon: “Tryon is the perfect fit for Baltimore’s defense. He brings size and athleticism and will be a welcome addition to what they like to do defensively.”
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig: “Baltimore has been looking for an elite safety since cutting Earl Thomas. Moehrig steps in and becomes a starter for Baltimore’s defense.”
Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau: “I will be alone here but I really don’t care. Rousseau is well worth a first-round pick and is an absolute steal this late in round one. His combination of length, quickness, and raw power are outstanding and the fact that he was so productive as such a raw player should be viewed as positive, not a negative. A trendy comp for Rousseau is fellow Hurricane Calais Campbell, and I can certainly see a situation where Rousseau can learn the finer points of the game from Campbell and can be utilized in a similar role where he rushes both from a 3-technique and outside on the edge.”
Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley: “I know, I know. How could I still have Farley in round one after the detailed report came out that highlighted Farley’s injuries? But his talent is still well worth a first-round pick, in my opinion. Landing in Baltimore, a team that has Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, will allow Farley to truly take his time and get to full health while also developing and mastering his craft as he is still new to the position.”
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: “A little bit of a slide for Owusu-Koramoah, but it ends here with Baltimore as they create a tandem alongside Patrick Queen to solidify the second level of their defense.”
Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips: “Jaelan Phillips’ medical history has to be a concern, but he’s the perfect fit for Baltimore’s defense.”
Alabama center Landon Dickerson: “This pick has a considerable amount of risk, but I’m told the Ravens love Landon Dickerson. He fills a need and fits the mold. Let’s hope he can stay healthy.”
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney: “Even with acquiring No. 31 from Kansas City for right-turned-left tackle Orlando Brown, the Ravens stay patient and go with Toney, who starts the second wave of receivers.”
Clemson running back Travis Etienne: “The Ravens are reportedly adding veteran Alejandro Villaneuva to replace right tackle Orlando Brown (flipped to the Chiefs). That allows them to add the dynamic Etienne.”
Alabama center Landon Dickerson: “Coming off an ACL injury, but Ravens love this guy. At 6-6 and 326 pounds, he can play guard or center.”
Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh: “Failed to register a sack last year, but his freakish athleticism will make it hard for Ravens to pass on him with the pick they got from KC.”
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman: “Lamar Jackson needs a big receiver with 4.43 speed.”
Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh: “A size-speed specimen to replace Matthew Judon, and for Wink Martindale to develop quickly.”
Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh: “Ravens haven’t had the kind of pass rush they boasted during the Terrell Suggs days.”
Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield: “The Ravens acquired this pick in the deal that sent Orlando Brown to Kansas City. The 6-5, 320-pound Mayfield is a logical replacement who can be plugged in immediately.”
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore: “Baltimore feels like the spot for someone like Rondale Moore. He’s an impressive athlete who hasn’t played much in the last couple of years. Still, the thought of Lamar Jackson, Hollywood Brown and Moore on the same field would have to be enticing.”
Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little: “There are a couple options to solidify the offensive line after trading Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City. Enter the 6-foot-7 Walker Little. He hasn’t played in nearly two years but was an elite pass protector the last time he played.”
Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari: “The Ravens acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from Minnesota last October, and that didn’t go too well. So let’s try Ojulari.”
Alabama center Landon Dickerson: “The Ravens got this pick from Kansas City for Orlando Brown Jr., so they might as well use it for another offensive lineman.”