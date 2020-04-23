Ravens mock draft roundup: On draft’s opening day, two clear first-round favorites emerge

NFL.com’s Peter Schrager (Ravens acquire pick No. 23 from Patriots): “New England trades down five spots in the first round and picks up one of the Ravens’ two third-round picks in the process. Baltimore takes Queen, an uber-athlete who is above Kenneth Murray on at least some teams’ draft boards. The LSU linebacker had an outstanding 2019 and will only get better. GM Eric DeCosta is one of the savviest executives in the league. This would be another feather in his cap.”