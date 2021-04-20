Ravens mock draft roundup: Two prospects remain trendy pick, but no consensus with draft one week away

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson: “This isn’t a tremendously exciting pick, but the Baltimore franchise understands the power of solidity on the offensive line, particularly after last season in which the group took a step backward, causing the offense to take a step back. Dickerson tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game, but that isn’t the fearsome injury it once was for players, and he should be ready to roll as a rookie. His PFF grade until that injury this season was an excellent 91.3, and he could go a long way toward propelling Baltimore’s offensive line and offense as a whole back to where it was.”