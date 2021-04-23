Ravens mock draft roundup: A popular wide receiver fades as edge rushers emerge at No. 27

Sports Illustrated’s Jenny Vrentas: “Trading back is always on the table for the Ravens — perhaps they can get a receiver they like a few slots later, while nabbing an extra pick. But if they stay here, edge rusher is a prime option, after losing both Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. Oweh’s lack of sacks in his final year at Penn State is not ideal, but PFF charted him as having 15 hurries and five QB hits in his seven games last season, showing that he was still affecting opposing QBs. He didn’t play organized football until his junior year of high school, and the Ravens’ coaching staff can help him refine his technique to harness his raw talent.”