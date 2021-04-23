Ravens mock draft roundup: A popular wide receiver fades as edge rushers emerge at No. 27

Player evaluations can change quickly in the days before the NFL draft. So can mock drafts.
With Terrace Marshall Jr.’s stock fading, according to the NFL Network, after the emergence of injury concerns, the LSU wide receiver has gone from a popular Ravens pick at No. 27 overall to a near-afterthought in recent first-round projections. Only ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected Marshall to land in Baltimore, and that came before Marshall’s medical situation was reported.
With the draft kicking off Thursday night, here’s a look at the prospects the Ravens have been predicted to select in the first round.
Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh
NFL.com’s Peter Schrager: “In his only year as a starter, Oweh stood out for the Nittany Lions. The Ravens lost two top pass rushers in free agency, so look for them to add at least one back in the first few rounds of the draft. Oweh is a fit in [defensive coordinator] Wink Martindale’s system.”
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: “Edge rusher and wide receiver are the two camps that have been set up around the Ravens’ draft expectations. The team values length and Jayson Oweh has that in spades. He is an intriguing player that could join a lengthy list of successful Baltimore edge rushers, such as Matt Judon, Pernell McPhee and Za’Darius Smith.”
Sports Illustrated’s Jenny Vrentas: “Trading back is always on the table for the Ravens — perhaps they can get a receiver they like a few slots later, while nabbing an extra pick. But if they stay here, edge rusher is a prime option, after losing both Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. Oweh’s lack of sacks in his final year at Penn State is not ideal, but PFF charted him as having 15 hurries and five QB hits in his seven games last season, showing that he was still affecting opposing QBs. He didn’t play organized football until his junior year of high school, and the Ravens’ coaching staff can help him refine his technique to harness his raw talent.”
Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye
Pro Football Network’s James Fragoza: “The Ravens are sprinting their draft card up as the best edge rusher falls to No. 27. … Kwity Paye will fill the shoes left by Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue admirably. Baltimore knows a thing or two about manufacturing edge talent, making this the No. 1 landing spot for any pass rushers in the draft, let alone the best of the bunch.”
The Draft Network’s Trevor Sikkema: “The Ravens tried to upgrade their pass rush group by adding Yannick Ngakoue last season, and now not only are they out on Ngakoue, but they’re also out on Matt Judon, too. They’ll need some added edge presence.”
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman
Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman: “The Ravens signed Sammy Watkins, but they need more options given his propensity for injuries. After opting out of the 2020 season, Bateman ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and would be another deep threat for Lamar Jackson.”
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: “Bateman is a versatile receiver able to play the slot or outside, complementing former first-rounder Marquise Brown, 2020 third-round selection Devin Duvernay and veteran free-agent signee Sammy Watkins.”
Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau
CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin: “Attach Rousseau to Calais Campbell’s hip and make him learn everything his fellow former Miami Hurricane knows.”
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: “The Ravens should have their eyes on the two Hurricanes, [Jaelan] Phillips and Rousseau, most in the first round because their pass-rushing styles best fit their scheme. Rousseau has been working to hone his craft for the pro level with none other than current Baltimore edge force Calais Campbell, who also played at Miami.”
Alabama center Landon Dickerson
Pro Football Network’s Mike Tanier: “For Lamar Jackson’s option experiment to finally get the Ravens to the Super Bowl, the interior line must be stout enough to both spearhead the running game and provide a clean pocket for him to occasionally operate within. Landon Dickerson appears to be on track to return after an ACL tear late in the 2020 season. He’s the type of player who can win a starting job the moment he’s healthy and anchor an offensive line for a decade.”
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: “The preferred option was to trade back until the end of the first round or even early in the second round. However, the suitors disappeared once Paye was taken. Dickerson is a pretty good consolation prize. The front office’s offseason priority was to upgrade the interior of the offensive line and they’d do that in a big way with Dickerson sliding in next to Kevin Zeitler. The Ravens have to be comfortable with Dickerson’s medicals, but if they are, he’s a plug-and-play guy who could turn out to be the best interior offensive lineman in the draft.”
Texas Christian safety Trevon Moehrig
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: “Moehrig is a do-everything safety, and Baltimore’s blitz-heavy scheme relies on quality, multidimensional safety play.”
The Draft Network’s Benjamin Solak: “I firmly expect Moehrig to go in the first round, and to be frank, this is on the latter half of his range — but Baltimore is such a great fit. Moehrig is a combo safety who can line up in the box and threaten to blitz, cover in man responsibilities or bail to a deep zone, all with equal legitimacy. For a heavy man-blitz team, versatile safeties who can tackle in space are precious, and Moehrig fits that bill.”
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: “I’m staying consistent here — I’ve had Marshall to the Ravens in each of my four mock drafts — because Lamar Jackson needs an outside threat. Marshall was overshadowed a bit at LSU, but he can run every route.”
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: “We love this pick. Ideally, the Ravens would land a taller wideout to complement Hollywood Brown, but Toney plays much, much bigger than this 5-foot-11 frame. He’s a playmaker from anywhere on the field and would give Baltimore a legit weapon at the position.”
Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips
Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano: “From a fantasy standpoint, grabbing a player like LSU’s Terrace Marshall Jr. here is a more attractive proposition. I think the Ravens can wait on that position until Day 2 and will instead land Phillips. He’s a potential quarterback hunter at the next level.”
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Athlon Sports’ Bryan Fischer: “As much as the front office would love to find Lamar Jackson that top-flight wide receiver, there’s neither the value at No. 27 nor the type of player that could truly fill that role. Enter one of the best players left on the board in Owusu-Koramoah, who gives a good defense yet another versatile playmaker.”