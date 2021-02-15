Ravens seven-round mock draft (Version 1.0): Finding fits at edge rusher, center and wide receiver

That’s not to say the Ravens don’t need help at wide receiver. They do, especially out wide; Miles Boykin has just 464 receiving yards in 24 career starts. The 6-2, 215-pound Surratt doesn’t have Boykin’s top-end speed or dominant size, but he’s a contested-catch beast, with a 60% catch rate in such situations in 2019, according to PFF. Surratt opted out of the 2020 season and has slipped down draft boards in recent months. Still, his 2019 production (66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns) is hard to ignore.