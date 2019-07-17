Ravens sign third-round pick Miles Boykin; entire rookie class under contract

Wide receiver Miles Boykin, a third-round draft pick, signed his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday. Boykin is the last member of the Ravens’ rookie class to sign, joining fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown (No. 22 overall pick), outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (No. 85), running back Justice Hill (No. 113), guard Ben Powers (No. 123), cornerback Iman Marshall (No. 127), defensive tackle Daylon Mack (No. 160) and quarterback Trace McSorley (No. 197).