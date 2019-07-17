Ravens sign third-round pick Miles Boykin; entire rookie class under contract

On the first day for rookies to report to training camp, the Ravens took care of their last piece of NFL draft business.
Wide receiver Miles Boykin, a third-round draft pick, signed his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday. Boykin is the last member of the Ravens’ rookie class to sign, joining fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown (No. 22 overall pick), outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (No. 85), running back Justice Hill (No. 113), guard Ben Powers (No. 123), cornerback Iman Marshall (No. 127), defensive tackle Daylon Mack (No. 160) and quarterback Trace McSorley (No. 197).
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Boykin caught 59 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior last season at Notre Dame. He missed practice time during offseason training activities with a hamstring injury.
Boykin joins Brown, Willie Snead IV, Seth Roberts and Chris Moore at the top of the team’s wide receiver corps, with Michael Floyd, Jordan Lasley, Jaleel Scott and undrafted free agent Sean Modster, among others, competing for playing time.
The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held July 25. Their first preseason game is Aug. 8 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Final cuts for the 53-man active roster are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 31.