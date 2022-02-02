Ravens film study: What to expect from Mike Macdonald’s defense

At Penn State, Oweh didn’t have the pass-rush production of Hutchinson or Ojabo. But he was one of the country’s highest-rated edge rushers in 2020 and emerged as an athletic marvel in predraft testing. With his 82-inch wingspan and 6-foot-5 frame, Oweh has the potential to set the edge as violently in the NFL as Hutchinson did in the Big Ten, funneling every run his way back inside. And with his speed, work ethic and room for growth as a power rusher, his pass-rush production next season could elevate as dramatically as Ojabo’s did in 2021.