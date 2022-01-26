As Michigan’s Mike Macdonald emerges as favorite, Ravens expected to continue interviews for defensive coordinator job

Macdonald, who served on coach John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore from 2014 to 2020, had a strong first season in Ann Arbor. Michigan’s defense finished No. 13 nationally in ESPN’s Football Power Index, after ranking No. 106 in 2020, and helped the program defeat rival Ohio State for the first time since 2011 and win the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. Wolverines edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo are also expected to be first-round picks in this year’s NFL draft.