Not bad for someone with just a $6.5 million salary cap hit this season. It’ll cost the Ravens more to keep him in 2020, and a lot more to extend him beyond that. In April, the Ravens picked up the fifth-year option on Stanley’s rookie contract. Because he was a top-10 pick in 2016, he’ll be owed a $12.9 million transition tender in 2020, the average of the 10 highest salaries at a player’s position when the option was exercised. With a Pro Bowl season (or two) and the NFL’s ever-increasing salary cap, Stanley could warrant a multiyear deal close to $20 million in 2021.