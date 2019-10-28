Doon: Lamar Jackson goes without saying. But how about Marshal Yanda? When Jackson wanted to go for it on fourth-and-2 in Seattle, who did he point to for reassurance? His seven-time Pro Bowl right guard. The Ravens want to punish teams with their running game, and they’ve been able to do that in large part because of Jackson’s unique ability, but also because of a strong offensive line. Ronnie Stanley has become one of the best left tackles in the NFL, Orlando Brown Jr. has steadily improved at right tackle, and Matt Skura and Bradley Bozeman have held up in the interior. Yanda might be 35 and on the decline, but he’s still among the best at his position in the league. His health is crucial to keeping the offense on pace to set the all-time NFL rushing record.