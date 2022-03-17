Ravens agree to 3-year deal with Michael Pierce, reuniting with run-stuffing defensive tackle

Michael Pierce Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) reacts during his introduction prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs/AP)

The Ravens have agreed to a three-year deal with defensive tackle Michael Pierce, the team announced Thursday, bringing the run stuffer back to Baltimore on the day another reunion fell apart.

The Vikings, who signed Pierce to a three-year, $27 million contract two years ago, released him Tuesday after he reportedly declined to take a pay cut. Pierce was due to make $7.9 million in Minnesota next season.

Pierce, one of the best undrafted players in Ravens history, had an unusual stint in Minnesota. After appearing in 60 of a possible 64 games in Baltimore, Pierce opted out of his first Vikings season because of coronavirus concerns. Last year, he started eight games but missed the other nine with injuries.

In Baltimore, he’ll be expected to help replace Brandon Williams, a free agent after nine seasons in the middle of the Ravens’ defensive line. Calais Campbell and Justin Ellis, key cogs in a run defense that finished as the NFL’s fourth-best unit, according to Football Outsiders, are also unsigned.

Pierce’s return was announced just hours after reports emerged that the Ravens’ four-year deal for another homegrown star, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, fell apart.

Pierce has appeared in 68 career games with 38 starts, registering 168 tackles, 6 ½ sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

