“They both did a great job," Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference. “To step in there like that off the street, so to speak — they hadn’t been playing for the last few weeks — and to be in that kind of shape, that’s not easy to do. And they got over 20 plays apiece out there and did a heck of a job, so it’s really good for our team. It gives us depth. It gives us top-level depth, starter-type-level depth across the board.”