The Ravens signed Justin Ellis on Tuesday and Domata Peko Sr. a day later. This late in the season, that close to kickoff, coach John Harbaugh said, there was no point in putting the defensive linemen through the team’s grueling conditioning test. “We’re not trying to make them too sore before the game,” he joked Monday.
But for two players who hadn’t played a regular-season game since 2018, the newcomers held up well. Peko started and played 22 snaps on defense in the Ravens’ 41-7 win Sunday over the Houston Texans, while Ellis played 21.
“They both did a great job," Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference. “To step in there like that off the street, so to speak — they hadn’t been playing for the last few weeks — and to be in that kind of shape, that’s not easy to do. And they got over 20 plays apiece out there and did a heck of a job, so it’s really good for our team. It gives us depth. It gives us top-level depth, starter-type-level depth across the board.”
The Ravens allowed 122 yards on 20 carries Sunday, but held strong until allowing a 41-yard touchdown to running back Carlos Hyde in the fourth quarter. They also sacked quarterback Deshaun Watson seven times, a season high for the defense.
Starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce “had a chance” to play Sunday, Harbaugh said, but wasn’t activated. Harbaugh said the Ravens “are kind of counting on him right now" ahead of Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Rams, "but you just never know how healing’s going to go.”
Extra points
>> Harbaugh said he’s “hopeful” that wide receiver and special teams contributor Chris Moore can return Sunday. Moore has missed the past two games with what Harbaugh said is a broken thumb, but he “looked pretty good” last week.
“He’s just got to feel good running and doing the things he’s got to do with his hands,” Harbaugh said of Moore, who has three catches for 21 yards this season. “So I think he’s got a real good shot, and it’ll be really up to him and how it feels.”
>> Running back Gus Edwards received a game ball after a season-high 112 yards on just eight carries Sunday. Harbaugh said Edwards, who broke out last year as an undrafted free agent and has shared the workload with starter Mark Ingram II this year, is playing “at a really, really high level.”
“He’s got a very big role on our team, takes it seriously, and he wants to produce, too,” Harbaugh said. “He wants to make these big runs like they’re talking about. He wants to do all those things, and I think he’s stepped up to the plate very well every time he’s been out there.”
Edwards has 390 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, and his average has improved from 5.2 yards per carry to 5.5.