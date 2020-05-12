Ravens officially re-sign OLB Pernell McPhee to one-year deal, waive WR Sean Modster

The Ravens officially re-signed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday, bringing back a veteran presence at a position of need.
To make room on the 90-man roster, the Ravens waived practice squad wide receiver Sean Modster, who signed with the team after going undrafted in 2019 out of Boise State.
McPhee, 31, had three sacks and seven tackles for loss in seven games last season before suffering a season-ending triceps injury in a Week 7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound McPhee is the second edge rusher the Ravens have re-signed this offseason, after Jihad Ward. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
McPhee joins Matthew Judon, who received the franchise tag this offseason, 2019 third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson and fourth-year player Tyus Bowser at outside linebacker. Judon earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after recording a team-high 9½ sacks. Ferguson had 2½ sacks over the Ravens’ final nine games, while Ward had one in his seven games with the team.
McPhee, a fifth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011, had a career-high 7½ sacks in 2014 before signing as a free agent with the Chicago Bears. But he struggled to stay healthy in Chicago and with the Washington Redskins, as knee injuries limited him to a combined 14 sacks from 2015 to 2018. Since leaving Baltimore, he’s yet to play a full 16-game season.