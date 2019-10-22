Demone Harris’ signing with the Ravens was life-changing — in more ways than one.
On Tuesday, the Ravens announced the signing of Harris, an outside linebacker, to the practice squad, capping a stressful but rewarding week for the 23-year-old.
While visiting the Ravens for a workout just days after being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he lost the engagement ring he planned to use to propose to his now-fiancé.
Harris said on social media Tuesday that hours after being released by the Buccaneers, he received a call from the Ravens that they wanted to conduct a workout with him the next day.
After working out with the team, he was told that the Ravens weren’t going to sign him that day, so he went to the airport to travel back to Florida, only to find out that his engagement ring was missing.
Harris said that he searched the Ravens’ team hotel for the ring but couldn’t find it, so he took his flight out of town and made plans to have a replacement ring made by the jewelry store. While returning his Buccaneers playbook in Tampa, the Ravens informed him that they were signing him and that his ring was located at the team hotel.
The Ravens were able to mail the ring back to Harris in hometown of Buffalo on Friday, and he proposed to his girlfriend that night as he originally planned. She said yes.
“Obviously I was under an enormous amount of stress and anxiety but if I had flipped out at any point during the week God may not have blessed me the way he did,” Harris wrote on Twitter.
“P.S. - I’m going to find the person who found the ring in Baltimore and do something nice.”
Harris signed with the Buccaneers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent after playing three seasons at Buffalo. He has yet to play a defensive snap, spending most of his time on their practice squad, and was released Oct. 15.
McPhee placed on IR
The Ravens placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.
Latest Ravens
Coach John Harbaugh said McPhee tore his triceps in the team’s 30-16 win Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks. With the release of cornerback/special teams ace Justin Bethel, the team has two open roster spots.