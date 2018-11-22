Ravens tight end Maxx Williams remaining upbeat despite three straight deactivations

As one of four tight ends on the Ravens’ roster, Maxx Williams is fully aware of the likelihood that the team is not going to make every tight end active for games. And lately, he has been holding the short straw.

After playing in the team’s first seven games, the 24-year-old Williams has been a healthy scratch in each of the past three. It is a sobering reminder of the whims of the NFL, but he insisted he is maintaining a positive outlook on his absence from the field.

“The way I look at it, those aren’t my decisions, and I’m not going to let it affect me and how I am,” he said Wednesday. “I’m still going to come around and joke around and be who I am, and however the cards fall on game day, that’s how it’s going to be. So I’m not going to let it affect my preparation, I’m not going to let it affect me with how I am with my teammates. I understand it’s a business, and they have to choose who’s up or down. My number hasn’t been called, but you can bet that when my number is called, I’ll be up there and ready to play.”

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Williams has caught 14 passes for 127 yards thus far, recording season highs in receptions (five) and yards (51) in the team’s 26-14 victory at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 30. In his next three games, however, he made two receptions for eight yards with no catches in a 21-0 shutout win at the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 14 and a 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints a week later.

Williams trails rookie Mark Andrews and fourth-year pro Nick Boyle in both categories. And even though he has more catches and yards than 2018 first-round draft pick Hayden Hurst, Williams, a 2015 second-round pick, is not as hyped as Hurst is.

But Williams said he does not dwell on what he can do to prove to the coaches he warrants a spot on the game-day roster.

“I can’t let it affect me,” he said. “Obviously, I talk to coaches to see what’s going on, but really that’s their job to figure it out, and it’s my job to come here and play football. I come here every day, have fun with my teammates, go out on the field, do whatever it is I have to do. If I have to do things to help out the defense, I’m ready. If I have to do things to help out the offense, I’m going to do it. I’m here to play football, and that’s all I’m going to worry about.”

