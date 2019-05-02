Former Ravens tight end Maxx Williams signs with Cardinals

Former Ravens tight end Maxx Williams is signing a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals, he tweeted Thursday. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed, but it’s reportedly for one year.

“Thank you @Ravens organization for giving me a chance,” Williams wrote. “I wouldn’t be who I am today without the opportunity. On to my next chapter and can’t wait to start. Go @AZCardinals.”

A second-round draft pick in 2015, Williams was targeted 17 times last season and caught 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. He was also a capable blocker. Pro Football Focus rated Williams the NFL’s No. 16 tight end, just behind rookie Mark Andrews.

After a solid rookie season (32 catches, 268 yards and a touchdown), the former Minnesota standout appeared in only four games in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He underwent surgery that coach John Harbaugh said had never been performed in football, and returned to start in eight games in 2017.

Williams, who turned 25 last month, played nearly a third of the Ravens' offensive snaps last season and was in the top 10 in special teams snaps. He said at the end of the season that he was hopeful to return to a group of tight ends he had grown especially close to but acknowledged it was important to “get to the second contract and show that you can stick around this league and keep playing.”

In Arizona, he’ll reunite with former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and compete with Ricky Seals-Jones, Charles Clay and Darrell Daniels for playing time. The Ravens and Cardinals will face off in Week 2 in Baltimore.

