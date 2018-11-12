Ravens designate CB Maurice Canady to return from injured reserve

The Ravens have designated cornerback Maurice Canady, who suffered a thigh injury in the team’s season opener, to return from injured reserve.

Canady is eligible to practice, but he must be added to the Ravens' active roster within 21 days or will revert back to IR.

NFL teams can designate only two players placed on IR to return during the season. The Ravens placed running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) on IR two days after Canady in mid-September, but coach John Harbaugh said last week that the organization was awaiting clearance from the NFL before Dixon resumed practicing.

“There are issues going on with him that are beyond our coaches’ control,” he said.

Defensive tackle Willie Henry also was added to IR after Week 7 after he suffered a herniated disk in his back. Under NFL rules, Henry is eligible to return after missing eight games, meaning his earliest possible appearance would next come in the Ravens’ regular-season finale.

Running back De'Lance Turner (hamstring) landed on IR a month ago, but with the recent acquisition of running back Ty Montgomery, his return this season appears unlikely.

The Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 4 at M&T Bank Stadium.

