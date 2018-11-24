Ravens activate cornerback Maurice Canady, waive lineman Hroniss Grasu

The Ravens activated cornerback Maurice Canady from injured reserve Saturday and waived center-guard Hroniss Grasu in a corresponding move.

Canady, who suffered a hamstring injury in the team's season opener, was designated to return from IR last week. If he hadn't been added to the active roster within a three-week period, he would have reverted to IR.

Coach John Harbaugh praised the 2016 sixth-round pick as a starting-level defensive back during training camp, but he’s had trouble showing why. In Canady’s rookie year, he was placed on IR in early October with a hamstring injury. In training camp last year, after an impressive offseason, he suffered a knee injury that required surgery and did not return until early November.

Canady could play as soon as Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. Tavon Young (groin) is questionable to play, and Canady has experience playing Young’s slot cornerback position.

Grasu, a late-September signing, appeared in three games for the Ravens, starting their Week 8 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He was inactive for Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Baltimore Ravens defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-21, in Week 11 action on Nov. 18 at M&T Bank Stadium.

