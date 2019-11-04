Nearly eight years ago, former Ravens star pass rusher Terrell Suggs made an iconic introduction on “Sunday Night Football.” Early in a 23-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Suggs told a prime-time audience something a little more memorable than his actual name and alma mater.
“Sizzle,” he called himself. “Ball So Hard University.”
On Sunday night, the torch was passed. When outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who grew close to Suggs during their three years together in Baltimore, introduced himself during Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots, he started out normally.
“Matthew Judon,” he said into the camera. And then, a Tex-Mex twist: “Body built by Taco Bell.”
The line was a hit. And so was Judon. In a 37-20 win, the Ravens’ top pass rusher was held without a tackle but finished with a game-high four quarterback hits.
He not only got Tom Brady’s attention, but Taco Bell’s as well.