After years of declining investment, the Ravens are finally prepared to spend big on a pass rusher

The Ravens spent more money on their kicker-punter pairing last season than they did on their edge rushers. Five defensive backs and two offensive linemen had higher salary cap hits. So did defensive tackle Brandon Williams, whose $14.2 million cap number more than doubled the combined cap figure of the team’s five edge rushers.
In all, Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser, Chris Wormley, Pernell McPhee and Jaylon Ferguson accounted for just $6.1 million on the Ravens’ books in 2019. No other NFL team spent less, according to salary database Spotrac. The New England Patriots were closest, and still they allocated $2 million more to the position.
Year after year, this is how the Ravens have built their defense. As opponents have signed defensive ends and outside linebackers to big-money deals, the league’s ever-improving aerial attacks spurring pass-rush investments, the Ravens have leaned on draft picks and high-value signings to get after the quarterback. It’s been a fruitful circle of life in Baltimore: When a Ravens edge rusher finally reaches free agency, his inevitable departure creates not only space for the next man up, but also a compensatory draft pick.
This offseason, that cycle stops. General manager Eric DeCosta told Baltimore reporters last month that if the Ravens are unable to reach a long-term deal with Matthew Judon, designating the Pro Bowl outside linebacker with the franchise tag by Thursday’s deadline is “still on the table.” Given the Ravens’ rail-thin depth at the position and DeCosta’s stated desire for “elite” pass rushers in an unaccommodating market, Judon’s path to unrestricted free agency is almost inconceivable.
Which means the Ravens must prepare to do something unusual: Pay top dollar for a pass rusher.
“There's no question that [retaining Judon] is a priority for us, and that's something that's really important to us,” coach John Harbaugh said at his season-ending news conference in January. “Matt is probably right at the top of the list, for sure. … Our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do.”
The only edge rusher the Ravens have ever tagged is outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who played under the tag in 2008. In July 2009, six months after he was tagged for a second straight year, Suggs signed a six-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history.
The record-breaking deal kept Suggs’ cap hit manageable toward the end of the contract. In 2013, he had a team-high cap figure of $13 million, roughly 10.6% of the salary cap. The next year, those numbers dropped to $7.8 million and 5.9%, respectively; defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was the Ravens’ most compensated pass-rush presence in 2014, with a $16 million cap figure, just over 12% of that season’s cap. (A four-game suspension later reduced the hit to $14 million.)
In the five seasons since, with quarterback Joe Flacco’s megadeal tying up significant capital and the team having needs elsewhere, no Ravens edge rusher has cashed in like even a poor man’s Suggs — not Paul Kruger, not Pernell McPhee, not Za’Darius Smith. In fact, the front office’s relative investment in the position’s top earner has diminished every year in that period, from Elvis Dumervil in 2015 ($7.4 million cap hit, 5.1% of cap) to Judon in 2019 ($2.1 million cap hit, 1.1% of cap).
In the modern NFL, the Ravens’ low-cost approach is an outlier. One Spotrac metric measures players’ contracts by their average percentage share of the salary cap, which accounts for fluctuations in salaries over long-term deals. According to the site, 23 teams had a pass rusher (including versatile defensive tackles like the Cincinnati Bengals’ Geno Atkins) under contract last year whose deal ranked first, second or third on their roster in average cap percentage.
Seven other teams had a pass rusher among the top 10 in average cap share. On the rebuilding Miami Dolphins, rookie defensive tackle Christian Wilkins ranked highest, at No. 13.
Then there were the Ravens. Former second-round pick Tyus Bowser had the team’s highest average cap percentage for a pass rusher last season — an NFL-low No. 27 overall, just ahead of long snapper Morgan Cox.
Money does not necessarily buy production. In 2018, with Suggs, Judon and Smith spearheading a relatively cheap pass rush, the Ravens were 11th in total sacks and sixth in Football Outsiders' adjusted sack rate, which accounts for down, distance and opponent.
In 2019, however, after losing Suggs and Smith, the Ravens blitzed more than any team in the NFL and finished just No. 21 in sacks and No. 18 in adjusted sack rate. Williams, the team’s highest-paid front-seven defender, had one sack. Still, with a secondary featuring three All-Pro performers, the defense held up just fine, especially over the season’s second half.
“I think we want to have really good players at all those positions,” DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last month. “I’d love to have some elite pass rushers. I’d love to have some elite corners. I think [coordinator Don] ‘Wink’ Martindale does an unbelievable job taking players, finding out what they can do, putting them in position to succeed, and they did that this year.”
Unless the Ravens tag and then trade Judon, the 27-year-old figures to be owed more in 2020 than any defender in single-season franchise history. A franchise tag tender is expected to be worth between about $16 million and $18 million; only Flacco, over his last three seasons in Baltimore, had a higher cap hit.
That is the cost of doing business in the NFL. Quarterbacks have 12 of the 26 highest-value contracts in the NFL; 10 others belong to pass rushers, from the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald to the Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack. Only one other position, wide receiver, has more than one representative in the top 26.
With quarterback Lamar Jackson rising to superstardom in only his second year, the Ravens don’t have to worry (yet) about a nine-figure contract extension. The NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player will lead what should be one of the league’s top offenses in 2020, and DeCosta expects the Ravens to continue to play from ahead. To do that, he said, “we’re going to want to have a strong pass rush.” And to have that, they’ll have to reach for their checkbook.
“I think on defense, if you look at great defenses, historically, [they do] three things: can rush the passer, can cover and can stop the run,” he said. “We really do believe all three of those things are really important. We’re trying to build a defense that can do all three of those things. It’s tough with the confines of a salary cap and trying to keep as many good players as you can on offense. It is a little bit of a puzzle, but we’ll continue to try and do that.”