Ravens CB Marcus Peters, OT D.J. Fluker questionable for divisional-round game vs. Bills

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Thursday and both are expected to play in Saturday night’s divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills.
Peters, who was estimated to be a nonparticipant in Tuesday’s walk-through and did not practice Wednesday because of a back injury, was limited Thursday. Judon, who was also estimated to be out Tuesday and was sidelined Wednesday with an illness, was a full participant Thursday. Judon was not given a game status. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects Judon and Peters will be available Saturday.
Offensive tackle D.J. Fluker, who was limited throughout the week with a knee injury, is also questionable.
Only Bills reserve defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee) was given a game status. Johnson, who did not practice this week, is questionable. All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley (knee) was limited in practice for the third straight day. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (oblique), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Justin Zimmer (groin) practice fully after being limited the past two days.