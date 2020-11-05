Ravens OLB Matthew Judon activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, returns to practice

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon was activated off the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and was a full participant in practice, the team announced.
Judon was one of seven Ravens players listed as “high-risk” close contacts with Marlon Humphrey after the All-Pro cornerback tested positive for COVID-19. Judon’s activation Thursday indicates that his close contact came before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The six other Ravens players quarantining for five days under league protocols are outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, inside linebackers Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and L.J. Fort, safety DeShon Elliott and practice squad cornerback Terrell Bonds.
Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that if the sidelined Ravens continue to test negative for COVID-19, they’ll be able to participate in a walk-through Saturday and fly with the team ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Judon, a Pro Bowl selection last season, has two sacks in seven games this season. He was ejected from Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh after officials ruled that he’d made intentional contact with an official following a sideline scuffle.
Running back Mark Ingram II, meanwhile, missed practice again Thursday with an ankle injury and is unlikely to be active Sunday. Wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh) was also out after being limited Wednesday. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who usually gets a day off Thursday, did not participate, either.
In Indianapolis, Colts wide receivers T.Y. Hilton (groin) and Ashton Dulin (knee) missed their second straight practice. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (knee) were also missing. Defensive tackle Shledon Day, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, guard Quenton Nelson and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. sat out practice for noninjury reasons.