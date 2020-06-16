As deadline nears for Ravens OLB Matthew Judon, he’s focused on matters ‘bigger than football’

“He didn’t publicize [his protest], but when he was asked about it, he explained himself in a manner which people should’ve understood, and I feel like that’s the fight since black people been in America,” Judon said. “Let’s be treated equally. You treat your kids equally. Just treat humans equally, and I feel like then we can talk about different stuff. But until we are all treated the same and given the same respect and decency as humans, I think stuff needs to be changed.”