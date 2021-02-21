Report: Ravens RBs coach Matt Weiss joining Michigan as QBs coach

The Ravens are reportedly losing another assistant coach to the University of Michigan.
According to NFL Network, running backs coach Matt Weiss is joining Jim Harbaugh, the younger brother of Ravens coach John, to become the Wolverines’ quarterbacks coach. Weiss would be the second assistant to depart for Michigan this offseason; former linebackers coach Mike MacDonald joined the program as its defensive coordinator.
Weiss, 37, finished his 12th year on the coaching staff and his second as running backs coach. He also worked with quarterbacks as an offensive assistant from 2016 to 2017 and served as an assistant coach at Stanford when Jim was head coach.
After John managed to retain his entire coaching staff for the 2020 season, the team has seen a host of departures for the college and professional ranks. Former defensive line coach Joe Cullen joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as their defensive coordinator and brought along two assistants, former coaching analyst Zachary Orr and former assistant defensive line coach Sterling Lucas. Former defensive backs coach Jesse Minter joined Vanderbilt as its defensive coordinator. And former pass-game coordinator/wide receivers coach David Culley was hired as the Houston Texans’ head coach.
The Ravens have since filled all those vacancies, hiring Rob Ryan (inside linebackers coach), Jay Peterson (assistant linebackers coach), Anthony Weaver (run game coordinator/defensive line coach), Jason Brooks (assistant defensive line coach), D’Anton Lynn (defensive backs coach), Tee Martin (wide receivers coach) and Keith Williams (pass game specialist).
