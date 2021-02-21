Report: Ravens RBs coach Matt Weiss joining Michigan as QBs coach

After John managed to retain his entire coaching staff for the 2020 season, the team has seen a host of departures for the college and professional ranks. Former defensive line coach Joe Cullen joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as their defensive coordinator and brought along two assistants, former coaching analyst Zachary Orr and former assistant defensive line coach Sterling Lucas. Former defensive backs coach Jesse Minter joined Vanderbilt as its defensive coordinator. And former pass-game coordinator/wide receivers coach David Culley was hired as the Houston Texans’ head coach.