Ravens’ Matt Skura says family received ‘hateful and threatening messages’ after loss to Patriots

Ravens center Matt Skura said his family received “hateful and threatening messages” after he struggled in a 23-17 loss Sunday night to the New England Patriots.
In a post shared on his now-private Instagram account, Skura apologized for his mistakes in the rainy game, which included an errant snap on a fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter and another bad snap that cost the Ravens 16 yards and derailed a promising fourth-quarter drive.
“I always strive and work to be the best I can be in any and all situations,” he wrote. “I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game."
But he indicated that family members had also been unfairly targeted. "They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do,” Skura wrote.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that a minor hand injury Skura suffered in the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts is “not a factor” in his recent play. But he said his execution of snaps is “concerning us, absolutely.”
“That is very costly in the game,” Harbaugh said in a video conference call. “It’s a tough deal. That’s a hard situation, but Matt knows he’s got to get those snaps back there, and nobody feels worse about it than he does.”
Skura, who impressed coaches and teammates with his recovery from offseason knee surgery, turned his focus in the post to Sunday’s game against visiting Tennessee.
“I want to move on from this and grow so that I’m able to be at my best for the rest of the season,” he wrote. “Now it’s on to the Titans.”