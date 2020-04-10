Center Matt Skura signs restricted-free-agent tender, will return to Ravens in 2020

Center Matt Skura will return to the Ravens on a one-year deal after signing his restricted-free-agent tender, his agent, David Canter, tweeted Friday.
The Ravens offered Skura a tender worth about $2.1 million a month ago, which allowed them to match any offer sheet Skura signed with another team. Had they chosen not to, the Ravens would not have received any draft pick compensation.
Skura, a former undrafted free agent, was having a breakout season last year before he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in the Ravens’ Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The injury ended his season and likely cost him a second-round tender worth over $1 million more than the right-of-first-refusal tender he received.
Skura, an unrestricted free agent in 2021, told reporters in March that he still expects to be ready for training camp. If his recovery is delayed, Patrick Mekari will be in the mix after a promising rookie season. The Ravens could also draft an interior lineman in this month’s NFL draft.