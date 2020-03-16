xml:space="preserve">
Ravens reportedly place tender on restricted-free-agent center Matt Skura

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 16, 2020 11:36 AM

The Ravens have given restricted-free-agent center Matt Skura a right-of-first-refusal tender, according to NFL Network.

The one-year offer is worth a projected $2.1 million and would allow the Ravens to match any offer sheet Skura signs with another team. If they choose not to, the Ravens would not receive draft pick compensation.

Skura, a former undrafted free agent, became eligible for restricted free agency after accruing three NFL seasons. Last season, he emerged as one of the NFL’s better centers, but a knee injury ended his season and likely cost him a second-round tender, worth a projected $3.3 million.

Skura told reporters at the team’s Owings Mills facility last week that he still expects to be ready for training camp. If his recovery is delayed or he signs elsewhere, the Ravens could turn to second-year lineman Patrick Mekari, another former undrafted free agent who impressed at center last season.

