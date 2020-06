Ravens center Matt Skura has had a ‘remarkable’ rehab. He has his wife to thank.

“I feel good. Pass-block left, right, pulling out of my stance, running — really, just kind of going through the playbook of things that I’m going to have to be able to do,” he said. “And so that’s kind of where I’m at in the process, is just kind of dialing in those last few details of getting ready for the season. And so, obviously, the strength part is going to be a big part of it. And that’s something, obviously, I’ll work through training camp as well. But, yeah, overall, I’m feeling really good.”