Rehabilitating Ravens center Matt Skura passes team’s conditioning test

Less than seven months after suffering a season-ending knee injury, Ravens center Matt Skura passed the team’s vaunted conditioning test this week, his Charlotte, North Carolina-based athletic trainer, Jay Johnson, said Thursday.
Johnson said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun that he’s optimistic that Skura, who tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in a Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams, will be ready for training camp, which is scheduled to begin in late July.
The team’s conditioning test is an annual source of consternation for Ravens players. It’s believed to include six back-and-forth, 150-yard sprints, totaling 900 yards. Each heat has to be completed in 35 seconds, and players are given only a 70-second break. It takes just one failed heat to fail the test.
Ravens offensive linemen Orlando Brown Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor and outside linebacker Shane Ray failed it before last season, and rookies like linebacker Patrick Queen and quarterback Tyler Huntley joked on Twitter this week about the test’s difficulty.
Skura, 27, started 12 games last season, and coach John Harbaugh said after the injury that he’d established himself as “one of the better centers, at least, in the National Football League, without trying even to overstate it.” Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari stepped in at center over the season’s final month.
If Skura’s healthy enough to start, he’d settle one question along an offensive line also looking to replace All-Pro right guard Marshal Yanda, who retired this offseason.