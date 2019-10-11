“I’ve been in games where your center is freaking out and there’s a double-A-gap blitz coming up with linebackers, and he’s spazzing out, not knowing what to do. And nothing successful can come from that,” said former Duke guard Dave Harding, a starter on the Blue Devils’ 2013 ACC Coastal Division champion team and now the lead analyst for the program’s radio broadcast. “But Matt always had his head in the game and was just like, ‘OK.’ And when you talk to him, you kind of get the sense of like, ‘All right, we’ve got two linebackers coming up the A gap here. Make sure you block it.’ And he does.”