Ravens LB Matt Judon fined $35k for contacting official during Steelers game

Judon, who wasn’t made available to speak to reporters after the game, released a statement through the team, saying, “I would never intentionally make contact with an official. I was attempting to free my arm as I was being held back, and I inadvertently contacted the official’s arm. My emotions were running high in the moment, and I take full responsibility for what happened. I need to do a better job of keeping my cool and not doing anything that negatively affects my team.”